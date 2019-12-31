Each week during the high school basketball season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Girls Basketball Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at midnight at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.
This week’s candidates are:
Sade Harrell
School: Heritage
Heritage junior Sade Harrell notched a double-double in a 55-46 win over Clarke Central last week, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Harrell followed that up with an 18-point, 8-rebound game against Spencer.
Alysee Dobbs
School: Eastside
Eastside senior Alysee Dobbs scored a team-high 15 points in a win against rival Alcovy on Saturday. Dobbs shot 5 of 15 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and stole three passes in the win.
Tijunna Freeman
School: Newton
Newton’s Tijunna Freeman scored a team-high 17 points in a 46-29 win over South Gwinnett last Friday night.
Shaquice May
School: Rockdale County
Rockdale junior Shaquice May scored a team-high 15 points in a dominant 55-20 win over Shiloh to open region play last week. May followed that up with a 13-point performance against No. 8 ranked Pebblebrook on Saturday.