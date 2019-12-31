Each week during the high school basketball season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Girls Basketball Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at midnight at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.

This week’s candidates are:

Sade Harrell

School: Heritage

Heritage junior Sade Harrell notched a double-double in a 55-46 win over Clarke Central last week, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Harrell followed that up with an 18-point, 8-rebound game against Spencer.

Alysee Dobbs

School: Eastside

Eastside senior Alysee Dobbs scored a team-high 15 points in a win against rival Alcovy on Saturday. Dobbs shot 5 of 15 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and stole three passes in the win.

Tijunna Freeman

School: Newton

Newton’s Tijunna Freeman scored a team-high 17 points in a 46-29 win over South Gwinnett last Friday night.

Shaquice May

School: Rockdale County

Rockdale junior Shaquice May scored a team-high 15 points in a dominant 55-20 win over Shiloh to open region play last week. May followed that up with a 13-point performance against No. 8 ranked Pebblebrook on Saturday.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.