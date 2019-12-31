Each week during the high school basketball season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Girls Basketball Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at midnight at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.
This week’s candidates are:
Ajoyous Tuggle
School: Alcovy
Alcovy’s Ajoyous Tuggle scored a season-high 15 points in an overtime win at Discovery last Tuesday and grabbed 14 rebounds for her first double-double. Tuggle went on to score eight points against South Gwinnett last Friday to pair with six rebounds and three steals.
Nylah Williams
School: Rockdale
Rockdale freshman Nylah Williams scored a career-high 25 points in a 40-point win over South Gwinnett last Friday on an astounding 12 of 13 shooting from the field. Williams scored six points against Newton last Friday to pair with seven rebounds.
Ashleigh Norris
School: Newton
Newton’s Ashleigh Norris scored 19 points in a loss to Grayson last Tuesday and followed that up with 11 points in a win over Rockdale last Friday.
T’Niah Douglas
School: Eastside
Eastside’s T’Niah Douglas averaged 9.3 points per game last week including a 10-point performance in a win against Salem. Douglas stole 16 passes in the Eagles’ three games, including a career-high eight steals against Hampton. She also assisted on nine baskets.