Each week during the high school basketball season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Boys Basketball Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week.
This week’s candidates are:
James White
School: Heritage
Heritage’s James White set a new career-high in each of his two games competing in the Warren County Christmas Tournament on Friday and Saturday. White scored 30 points on 11 of 19 shooting in a win over ranked Baldwin on Friday and followed that up with a 39-point performance against Long County on Saturday. 39 points is a new area-best for a single game this season.
Myles Rice
School: Eastside
Eastside’s Myles Rice reached the 30-point mark on the season for a third time Friday in a win over Redan, scoring 32 points. Rice went on to score 21 points in a gusty win over cross-town rival Alcovy on Saturday. The junior is averaging 21.9 points-per-game this season.
Qua Brown
School: Newton
Newton’s Qua Brown scored in double figures in each of the Rams’ three wins to claim the Dwight Madison Tournament Championship in Montgomery, Alabama Saturday night. Brown scored 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively throughout the tournament.
Chase Hill
School: Rockdale
Rockdale’s Chase Hill scored a career-high 17 points in a 72-52 win over East Clarendon on Saturday and ended the Bulldogs’ three-game tournament averaging 11.3 points-per-game. The freshman shot 11 of 19 from the field (58 percent) during the tournament.