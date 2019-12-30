Each week during the high school basketball season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Girls Basketball Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at midnight at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.
This week’s candidates are:
Shaquice May
School: Rockdale County
Rockdale County’s Shaquice May won the Monterrey Holiday Tournament MVP award Saturday night after helping the Bulldogs to a championship win over Warner Robins. Over the course of the three-day tournament, May scored 17, 15 and 14 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Kristyn Goshay
School: Heritage
Heritage’s Kristyn Goshay turned in back-to-back double-digit scoring performances for the Patriots over the weekend while competing in the Warren County Christmas Tournament in Augusta. Goshay scored 17 points on Friday and 13 points on Saturday to help lead the Patriots to two wins. The junior also dished out seven assists in each game.
Dasia Burgess
School: Eastside
Eastside’s Dasia Burgess scored a season-high 23 points in a dominant 70-37 win over Ola Saturday afternoon in the Woodland Holiday Tournament and scored 11 points the day prior in a win against South Atlanta. Burgess shot 7 of 11 from the field in her 23-point performance and grabbed seven rebounds.
Ajoyous Tuggle
School: Alcovy
Alcovy’s Ajoyous Tuggle recorded her second double-double of the season Friday in a 59-39 win over Hapeville Charter, scoring a season-high 17 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. The senior also stole three passes and dished out one assist in the win.