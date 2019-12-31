Each week during the high school basketball season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Boys Basketball Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at midnight at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.
This week’s candidates are:
Kevin Sesberry
School: Rockdale
Rockdale’s Kevin Sesberry averaged 18.3 points per game last week including a 22-point performance against No. 10 ranked Newton. Sesberry shot 48 percent from the field during that stretch, recorded 14 rebounds and dished out five assists.
TJ Clark
School: Newton
Newton’s TJ Clark knocked down two three-pointers and scored 14 points in a win over No. 1 ranked Grayson last Tuesday and followed that up with a career-high 20 points on Friday against Rockdale. Clark hit the game-winning shot, a baseline jumper, with under one minute remaining in the game.
Xavier Eutsey
School: Salem
Salem’s Xavier Eutsey scored 14 points in a win over No. 4 ranked North Clayton last Tuesday before scoring a career-high 30 points against No. 3 ranked Eastside last Friday.
Chauncey Wiggins
School: Eastside
Eastside’s Chauncey Wiggins notched the first double-double of his varsity career last Friday night in a win over Salem. The sophomore scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots. Wiggins scored 12 points earlier in the week and nine on Saturday.