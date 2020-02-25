Each week during the high school springs sports season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at midnight at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.
This week’s candidates are:
Chris Burney
School: Alcovy
Sport: Baseball
Last week: Alcovy senior Chris Burney tossed his first career no-hitter in a 15-0, four-inning game against Morrow. Burney also launched his first home run of the season the same day in a 13-10 win over Stockbridge.
Lizzie Teasley
School: Eastside
Sport: Girls soccer
Last Week: Eastside sophomore Lizzie Teasley scored a career-best four goals in the Eagles’ 10-0 win over Southeast Whitfield last Friday night. Teasley did so in her first career start at forward.
Jazmin Ferguson
School: Heritage
Sport: Girls soccer
Last Week: Fresh off a career-high four-goal performance against Salem, Heritage sophomore Jazmin Ferguson recorded a hat trick in a 5-0 win her next time out, bringing her total to seven goals scored in two games.
Brayden Downs
School: Eastside
Sport: Baseball
Last Week: Eastside senior pitcher Brayden Downs tossed six innings of five-hit, no-run ball in the Eagles’ most recent game against Houston County over the weekend. Downs walked only one batter on the day and struck out two.
