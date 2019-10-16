COVINGTON — Newton County's 'A' team was honored with the Chairman's Medal Tuesday night.
Lee and Jerry Aldridge and Louise and T.K. Adams, two couples who have made an indelible mark on the Covington and Newton County communities, were presented with the honor by Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes at the commission meeting at the Historic Courthouse. Banes said the two couples combined have more than 130 years of experience educating the youth of Newton County and have volunteered countless hours to local causes.
“That’s amazing,” said Banes. “I challenge you to look at any other place in our region – I don’t know if you’ll find that kind of commitment.”
Each couple has been named a recipient of the R.O. Arnold Award, the most prestigious honor given to a Newton County resident, and each couple has been named to the Newton County School System’s Educator Hall of Fame.
Banes, who said he was taught by Lee Aldridge at Newton High School and learned to play the saxophone from T.K. Adams, thanked the award recipients for the impact they had on his life and the lives of thousands of other students.
“It is amazing to me how two families can do so much for the community,” said Banes. “The Aldridges and the Adamses — A & A — I tell you what, if we can model our lives after these four people, our community would be a much, much better place.”