How can we be the church during this COVID-19 pandemic?
Normally, I would be using this space to reflect on the meaning of the Resurrection.
But here we are, in the midst of this crisis, staying at home, limiting our contacts, sanitizing everything, washing our hands constantly.
And we are not really sure when this will end, because the date continues to change.
In the midst of our anxiety, uncertainty and fear, how do we be the church?
Perhaps by our present circumstances, we are not far off from where the disciples were on that first Easter morning.
Think about it.
There they were, grief-stricken: the one they followed had died. Not only that, he died one of the worst deaths possible in crucifixion.
There they were, terrified: they knew that the death Jesus had gone through might very well await them. They did not know if guards would be coming for them next.
There they were, uncertain and confused: they had no idea what the future would hold … or even if they had a future.
And, yet, Jesus came to them. Jesus revealed new life to them. Jesus reassured them that God would always be there and never leave them. And he further promised that he would empower them to bring God’s love to the world around them.
And that is the promise for us: in the midst of our uncertainty and fear and anxiety, God comes to us in Jesus. Hope does not die. God is here. And even if we do not know when we will physically gather once again, God’s love and God’s spirit is working and moving among us and through us.
So we are empowered by that risen Jesus to be the presence of Christ for one another.
So we use the technology before us to offer worship experiences over Facebook or Youtube to one another.
So we also reach out by phone, text, or email to check on one another, especially to those who are already homebound.
So we check and see if we can help out those who might need it.
We have an opportunity to live out what it means to be the presence of the risen Jesus in these uncertain times.
And when we return together as physically-gathered bodies of believers, we will come back stronger and in full voice as we give praise to the one who raised Jesus from the dead and who has raised us from this crisis as well.
