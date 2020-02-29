If you came upon some of us “liturgical sorts” this past Wednesday, you would have seen black smudges upon our foreheads. Ash Wednesday, in which we receive those ashen crosses, begins the season of Lent, the 40-day period before Easter.
But why ashes? What do they mean?
That ashen cross reminds us of the frailty of our lives. No matter if the person is 95 years old or 5 days old, they all hear the same words, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” Every person is reminded that we have been given this special gift of life. But this gift is short and brief. We do not know how long we have. We are called to use this gift wisely.
This past week Irene, the oldest member of our congregation, died at the age of 99. She was always a delight to visit with an active mind and a wonderful sense of humor. She would ask every time I visited why she was still here, why was she still alive. I would always respond that she lived long enough for me to get to know her.
But do I really have an answer to that question? Why did Irene live to be 99? And why did several close to me die or are dying way too soon? Why did Carol die in a car accident last September? Why did our friend Sue die of cancer when she was in her 40’s with three young children? Why does our friend Don – not even 50 with three kids – get a diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer?
I wish I had answers, but there are no answers to these questions. These deaths are not a part of some grand plan. We live. We die. As the writer of Ecclesiastes says, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1-2) Nobody knows how long we have. Receiving ashes upon our foreheads reminds us of this frailty of life and how precious is this gift of life.
That ashen cross also reminds us that we are called to a life of repentance. Ashes remind us of the sackcloth and ashes that the ancients wore to signify the end of their old lives and their desire to turn toward God. We begin the Lenten journey with ashes, committing ourselves again to follow the way of Jesus, though we continue to fall short. Perhaps we will signify this repentance, this “turning around,” by giving up sweets or television or computer games. Perhaps we will signify this repentance through a spiritual practice or discipline, like meditation or fasting. The ashes remind us of our repentance.
But above all these meanings, that ashen cross reminds us of the cross traced upon us at our baptism. On Ash Wednesday, we make visible the invisible mark upon us. The ashen cross reminds us that God has branded us, claimed us, from the very beginning. God sees that mark. God knows that mark and knows who belongs in that Reign of God. We get a glimpse – a small glimpse – on Ash Wednesday of all those that belong to God.
What would happen if we learned to look for that cross as we move forward from this day? What would happen if we tried to make visible the mark of God upon us each day? We could do that through the help and service we offer. We could do that through words of comfort and encouragement. We could do that through sharing our stories of all that God has done in and through us.
What would happen if we looked for the invisible crosses around us? What would happen if we looked for the image of God, the face of Christ, in each person we meet? Because if we believe that we all are created in the image and likeness of God, then God’s mark and brand are upon us all.
God sees that mark upon us. Do we?
