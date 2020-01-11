Why was Jesus baptized?
Last week we celebrated Epiphany and the visit of the Magi. Amongst the liturgical churches, this week we celebrate the baptism of Jesus.
So, why was Jesus baptized?
In his day, people were baptized as a sign that they were following the teachings of the baptizer. But we do not say that Jesus was a follower of John the Baptist. So, why was Jesus baptized?
Scripture speaks of John’s baptism as a sign of repentance of sins. Baptism itself was based on Jewish purification rituals before they entered the Temple. But we believe that Jesus was God Incarnate and did not sin. So, why was Jesus baptized?
As the gospel writings progress in time, the writers themselves struggled with the baptism. The earliest gospel Mark simply records the scene. Perhaps 10 years later, Matthew tries to explain the baptism, by including John’s reluctance to baptize Jesus, concluding with the enigmatic reply from Jesus that this ought to be done “to fulfill all righteousness.” (Matthew 3:15) Perhaps another 10 years later, Luke takes John the Baptist out of the picture by talking about the arrest of John before he records the baptism. And finally, sometime after that, the gospel of John omits any mention of the actual baptism of Jesus. So, once again, we ask, why was Jesus baptized?
Perhaps the simplest explanation is the best one. When Jesus speaks about “fulfilling all righteousness,” he is telling John that baptism is the right thing to do. When we look at the life of Jesus, we look at the way that God wants us to live. So, if Jesus is baptized, then that must mean that God wants us to be baptized.
This is not meant in a legalistic sense. God does not have a checklist for heaven and hell in which baptism determines one’s eternal destination. Rather, baptism is a deeply symbolic ritual that signifies our birth into God’s family and our citizenship in God’s Kingdom.
So, when we hear the words God proclaims about Jesus at his baptism, we hear the words that are pronounced over every single one of us:
“This is my Son, the Beloved, with whom I am well pleased.”
“You are my beloved child, with whom I am well pleased.”
Or from our baptismal liturgy, we hear, “You are marked with the cross of Christ and sealed with God’s Holy Spirit forever.”
It does not matter whether you were dunked or sprinkled, you are loved and God claims you. It does not matter whether you were baptized as an infant, a teenager, or an adult, you are loved and God claims you. It does not matter whether you were baptized in a church, a river, or a swimming pool, you are loved and God claims you. It does not matter whether you are black or white, gay or straight, rich or poor, American or Arab, immigrant or native-born, you are loved and God claims you.
And as God claims you, so God claims all those around you: family, neighbors, co-workers, classmates, friends, enemies, strangers. And as God has marked each one of us, God invites us to see that mark and that image in the ones we love and the ones we hate.
Go, therefore, and live in the love and grace in which God claimed you in baptism and that goes with you always in this life and in the life to come.
