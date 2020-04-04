As we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic, I have seen two tendencies among some church leaders that disturb me.
The first is when any church leader suggests that the pandemic might be a judgment from God. In one example, I read that if even if this is not a judgment, our FIRST STEP should be humility and repentance. Humility and repentance are always a good thing, but I am pretty sure that a first response might be social distance, washing hands and staying home.
Let me be absolutely, completely clear about this:
The COVID-19 pandemic IS NOT A JUDGMENT FROM GOD.
Anyone who tries to suggest that a God of love, a God of grace, a God who poured that Divine Self into Jesus, would send a global pandemic — anyone who would suggest that — has taken God’s very name and self in vain.
This crisis has not come from God. This is a crisis and a tragedy played out on a global scale. Yes, we want answers, but sometimes those answers are not to be found. But God’s presence still remains. God is with us, suffering with us, grieving with us, crying with us, dying with us.
When Jesus encountered a man born blind, his disciples asked who had sinned so that he was born blind: the man or his parents. Jesus responds (perhaps with a palm hitting his forehead): “Neither this man nor his parents sinned; he was born blind so that God’s work might be revealed in him.” (John 9:3) This blindness is not about sin nor was it caused by sin. Rather, this man’s situation reveals an opportunity for God’s work to be shown.
So in the same way, please hear this reply. The pandemic is not about sin. It may have been exacerbated by our lack of caution and seriousness. But this pandemic was not caused by some sin. Rather, this pandemic reveals an opportunity for us to respond and show how God’s work and God’s love and God’s Spirit might be shown.
But as we respond, let me tell you about a second tendency. It came when I heard a church leader suggest that if we just have enough faith, we can throw our doors open in the midst of this crisis and not worry about getting sick. Indeed, this same leader suggested that churches shutting their doors and cancelling their services revealed a lack of faith and trust in God.
Let me be absolutely, completely clear about this as well:
God gave you a head for a reason – USE IT!
God gave us doctors and nurses and health professionals for a reason – listen to them! Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. And most importantly, as far as you are able and until it is safe to do so: STAY HOME!
So this pandemic calls forth from us a different and creative response. As we reach out, we need to find new and creative ways for God’s work to be shown. We are blessed with new technologies from FaceBook Live to Zoom that allow us to hold meetings and see each other, to stream our worship services, and send out live devotions each day. We also can reach out by sending out notes, picking up the phone, and checking on one another, especially for those most vulnerable around us.
As I see the number of people who are taking advantage of these opportunities – as I see our own church take advantage of these technologies old and new – I see God’s work, God’s love, God’s Spirit at work.
And my hope and my prayer is that when the crisis passes – AND IT WILL – we take the best of what we have learned and continue to grow together as one people of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.