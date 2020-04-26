I have been reminded over the last few weeks why I write this column.
There is often a mistaken notion that being a Christian means that you can only believe in a certain way about God, only believe in a certain way about politics, only believe in a certain way about other religions, only believe in a certain way about certain groups of people.
I write this to tell you that God is bigger than that.
Being a Christian — following in the way of Jesus — is about trusting that Jesus shows us who God is and who God calls us to be.
One of the oldest stories recorded in the Bible tells the story of a man named Job.
Job has had everything taken away from him: his livelihood is destroyed, his children are all killed, his wife leaves him, and his health is taken away.
Job is angry. Job does not understand why he suffers. He wants answers – no, he demands answers from God, from anyone. He has trusted God. He has lived a good life and followed in the way of God. He does not deserve what is happening.
His friends then try to “help” by providing him “answers.” (Ah, if only we could learn to keep our mouths shut as these friends should have when we hear the grief and pain of others!)
Yet, these friends operate out of an understanding of a judgmental God. If you have done well, you are rewarded. If you have sinned, you are punished. Since Job is suffering, he must have done something wrong.
Job, however, will not be deterred. Job pushes his complaint further, ending with his accusation against God for what is happening to him: “O that I had one to hear me! (Here is my signature! Let the Almighty answer me!) O that I had the indictment written by my adversary! Surely I would carry it on my shoulder; I would bind it on me like a crown; I would give him an account of all my steps; like a prince I would approach him!” (Job 31:35-37)
When God does respond, God never accuses Job of any wrongdoing. Rather, God speaks about how the ways of God are beyond human understanding: “Who is this that darkens counsel by words without knowledge? … Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth? Tell me, if you have understanding.” (Job 38:1, 3) God then continues to describe the infinite nature of God for four more chapters!
Yet, though Job accepts what God says, God never in the response answers the question about why Job has suffered as he has. (Perhaps for good reason if you know the beginning of the story …)
Though the book of Job is dominated by the question about why suffering exists in the world, the book never provides an answer.
And perhaps that is exactly where it needs to be, because perhaps there is not an answer to the question of suffering. Whether the question is about why Job suffers or why COVID-19 has afflicted the world, there is no answer. Suffering happens. Illness and disease and natural disasters – and, yes, even pandemics – happen.
This is not a judgment from God, and those that would think that way are trapped in the same way of thinking that Job’s friends were in.
What Job tells us is that we can shake our fist and yell and be angry at God, because it at least shows that we are still in a relationship. The relationship to God is what is most important, not the answers we so long to be limited by.
Following in the way of Jesus is trusting that Jesus shows us a God who loves us, who reaches out to us no matter how far away we feel. And when Jesus screams from the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” – a cry that Job himself would understand – Jesus shows us that God is present even when our suffering and our despair seems at its worst.
It is about a God who loves us and will love us to the end and beyond.
