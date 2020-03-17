“He came to Jesus by night ….”
For as many times as I have reflected on John 3, have I ever embraced that Jesus said these words in the night?
John 3 contains some of the most familiar words in Scripture. Set up as a conversation between Jesus and Nicodemus, a Jewish religious leader, we hear words that cross all denominational boundaries.
Here Jesus says, “No one can see the kingdom of God without being born from above.” (John 3:3) Nicodemus misunderstands Jesus, since the same Greek word that means “born from above” can mean “born again.” Nicodemus becomes confused, thinking that he should somehow get back to his mother’s womb. But Jesus is speaking of a spiritual birth, a new start, a promise that God’s Kingdom is not about what has happened in the past but about what God is doing in the present and in the future.
Here Jesus says, “The wind blows where it chooses, and you hear the sound of it, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes. So it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit.” (John 3:8) Jesus tells Nicodemus that when you are open to the Spirit of God, you will have no idea of what that journey might entail. But we remember that the Spirit of God is at work. You feel that presence. You are open to that presence. And you let that wind, that breath, that spirit, take you where God intends.
Here Jesus says perhaps the most concise proclamation of God’s grace: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life. Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.” (John 3:16-17)
How I wish we could fully embrace these words! God loved every single one of us that Jesus came to show us what life was all about. But even more than that: God so loved the WORLD that Jesus came to us. For every person that has despaired over what happens in the world, we hear, “For God so loved the world ….” For every church that has tried to figure out when the world is coming to an end, we hear, “For God so loved the world ….” We have a world-loving God that seeks to bring wholeness to this earth. And if that is our God, then that means that we should be about that task as well.
Yet, Jesus says all these words … at night.
Some have looked at the night as a symbol for the lack of understanding that Nicodemus shows. Nicodemus, the religious insider, cannot understand who Jesus is and what God is doing. Nicodemus stands in contrast to the clarity of the Samaritan woman at the well in John 4, who meets Jesus in the middle of the day. The religious outsider understands more than the religious insider.
But perhaps another meaning suggests itself.
Perhaps the night shows us how God comes to us in our darkest moments and reveals that incredible, all-embracing love of Jesus.
So when we are overwhelmed by the darkness of our past, the darkness of our struggles or our sins, we hear Jesus say, “Be born from above.” The Kingdom of God is all about new beginnings, new births. We are not bound by our past.
And when we feel lost, in the dark, unsure of where the journey is going, we hear Jesus say, “That is how it is for all born of the Spirit.” The Spirit is like the wind. We do not know where it is going – we do not know where the Spirit is leading – but we trust that is God who is leading us there.
And when the injustices and the divisions of the world make us want to give up, we hear Jesus say, “God loved the world. That is why I came.” Jesus came to restore the world. And if God has not given up on the world, then we should not either.
So hear these words again. But hear these words as ones called out in the darkness and in the night, promising that the love of God sets us free and moves us forward in hope and in love.
