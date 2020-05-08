One thing I hope we have learned in this pandemic is how interconnected we are. What happens in China or Italy has an impact on us here. This has always been true. We can no longer deny that reality with the onslaught of COVID-19.
But can we learn about our interconnection in positive, faithful ways? And what does this mean for our different faiths and different religions?
Too often churches turn to John 14:6: “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Too many preachers use this as an exclusive claim for Christianity: Accept Jesus, or go to hell!
But that is not what Jesus is talking about!
You would have to take this verse by itself – and only by itself – to make such an exclusive claim.
Jesus speaks the words in John 14-16 immediately after the last supper, a supper in which he washes the feet of the disciples, demonstrating what it means to follow him.
Jesus begins by reassuring them that he is preparing a place for them: “In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you?” (John 14:2) Jesus is not speaking about heaven. Rather, Jesus describes the “dwelling place,” when he tells the disciples, “Dwell in me as I dwell in you.” (John 15:4) We are the dwelling place of Jesus! Jesus is preparing each of us as a dwelling place, just as he is a dwelling place of God. This dwelling began when we were born, and it will continue beyond our death when we are joined completely with God.
So when Jesus tells the disciples that he is the way and the truth and the life, he is letting the disciples know that if they want to know who God is, then look at Jesus. The life of Jesus, the words of Jesus, show us the way to God, the truth of God, and the life found in God.
These words reflect back on what Jesus has shown his disciples when he washed their feet. Jesus is telling us that the way to God is found in the way of service. Jesus is telling us that true life, the life we were intended to live, is found in love. A love that gets messy with washing dirty feet. A love in which ones gives up one’s life for friends.
John 14:6 was not meant as a judgment against others. It was meant to encourage us to look at Jesus and find out who God is and what God intends for us. We directly oppose God’s intentions through Jesus when we use this verse to exclude others from God’s all-inclusive love.
And we have lost our way.
We have lost our way, when the church becomes known for whom it hates rather than whom it loves.
We have lost our way, when the church is known for its judgment and condemnation rather than its welcoming and hospitality.
We have lost our way, when the church ignores the needs of the community, when the church rejects people for their sexual orientation, when the church buys into a politics of prosperity and exclusion.
We find the way of Jesus when we serve the least of these. We find the way of Jesus when we welcome the stranger. We find the way of Jesus when we forgive those who hurt us. We find the way of Jesus when we love those who are different than us, whether they are a different ethnicity, nationality, or religion. We find the way of Jesus when we walk with the homeless, join hands with Hindus, Buddhists, and Muslims, and simply love one another and see one another as dwelling places of God.
As we make our way through this pandemic, I will trust in this way of God, in this love of God, that is beyond my understanding. I trust in the way that is Jesus, the way that shows me the love of God.
Jesus is the way. And it is about time that the church find its way back to Jesus.
