This week I want to share a devotion from our associate pastor Nyahaley Labor, who has given me permission to share her words:
“Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I fear no evil; for you are with me; your rod and your staff—they comfort me.” (Psalm 23:4)
Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! He is risen! He is risen indeed! I have been waiting for this moment. I needed to get it out, I just could not wait. Yes, hallelujah! Christ is risen indeed.
At a time like this my hallelujahs cannot be enough. It’s been a tough week for most of us. It seems like every time I pull the covers away, trying to reach out for the light, all I see is the darkness around me. I am screaming, “Where is the light?” Am I alone? Are you feeling the darkness as well? People are losing their jobs, some are dying, others are homeless and hopeless. When I cry for being locked up in my home, someone is crying for a home! When I complain about wearing a face mask, someone is looking for clean water to wash their hands! When I am sad about not being able to see my friends, someone needs a friend. When I am sad because I cannot go to church and pray, someone is looking for a quiet spot to pray. When will the darkness be over? Where is the light?
Psalm 23 has been part of my daily prayer for years now and even more so today then ever. I have always known that the Lord will always be my Shepherd. And with him, I will never want; my soul will be restored; I will fear no evil; I will be comforted; my cup will overflow; goodness and mercy shall follow me.
When threatening and unforeseen circumstances of life come our way, we become alarmed and terrified. We most often feel like giving up. We get tired of praying. We shut down, we do not see or hear God. However, in whatever circumstance we find ourselves, remember that God is always with us and his plans for us are different. He wants us to know that we are his sheep and our lives are in his hands. God hears our cries; his light still shines in the darkest valley. So many are feeling the darkness and feeling lost. Some days I feel like that as well but when I think of God’s grace and knowing my God is risen, I know that his light will shine through every situation.
So, even in your uncertainty and in your pain, know that God is with you. He is walking with you in your darkest valley and his rod and staff will comfort you. Allow God’s light to shine through you so that the darkness will be no more. Shout hallelujah because he is risen! Our hallelujah belongs to Christ, and all the glory belongs to the one that strengthens us.
God of all nations, all languages, and all voices, hear our cries. Stretch out your hand upon those who need healing. Comfort those who seek peace and provide for those in need. Teach us to be more loving and kind to others. We pray for strength in times like this when we are threatened by the circumstances of life. Help us to draw closer to you knowing that even when we walk through the darkest valley you are with us and your rod and staff comforts us. In Jesus’s name we pray. Amen.
