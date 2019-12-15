I have been thinking …
… about John the Baptist.
During the season of Advent, those of us in liturgical churches have two weeks in which we hear the call – the cries – of John the Baptist. The Gospels describe him with words from the prophet Isaiah as “the voice of one crying out in the wilderness: ‘Prepare the way of the Lord.’”
We hear his rage at the religious establishment: “You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the wrath to come? Bear fruits worthy of repentance!” (Matthew 3:7-8) We hear his judgment: “Even now the ax is lying at the root of the trees; every tree therefore that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire.” (Matthew 3:10)
In this season of Advent, how do we deal with John the Baptist? The writer Frederick Buechner paraphrases John’s words: “I’m the one yelling himself blue in the face in the wilderness …. I’m the one trying to knock some sense into your heads.” If John is the one who “prepares the way” for Jesus, why does he call religious folk “a brood of vipers”? Or say that Jesus is going to come with “a winnowing fork in his hand”?
Where is the grace? Where is the love?
Perhaps to appreciate what God’s grace is all about, we need someone to knock some sense into us first. And if that is the case, maybe “John the Baptist” comes to us in multitude ways. Sometimes “John” comes in people. Sometimes “John” comes in events or disasters.
When a friend confronts us with a hard truth that changes our perception about ourselves or our actions, John the Baptist has come to us. When a life situation – maybe an illness, a death, a divorce, or a loss of job – turns our life upside down so that we can no longer look at life the same way as before, John the Baptist has come to us.
And when these things happen, they prepare the way for grace and love to enter, a grace that assures us of God’s presence and a love that will always guide us.
John the Baptist reminds us that this season of Advent and Christmas was not meant as a remembrance of events from 2000 years ago.
John the Baptist reminds us that we are called to prepare the way for Jesus in every day and in every age. And in the hustle and stress of this holiday season, we intentionally and specifically seek that space and create that space.
We prepare the way for Jesus when we carve out intentional time to sit before God, perhaps in quiet, perhaps with a devotional, perhaps with Scripture.
We prepare the way for Jesus when we reach out to others. Perhaps we will call or visit someone we know who is lonely. Perhaps we will make a meal for someone who is sick or hungry. Perhaps we will give out of our abundance to someone who has little this time of year. Perhaps we simply offer a smile or a shoulder or a listening ear to someone going through a difficult time.
We prepare the way for Jesus by looking where God is at work around us. It is so easy to look for the bad things going on in the world, but there is so much good. There are plenty of examples where ministry is happening, where people are reconciled, where healing occurs. We are called to look for those places and participate where we can.
In these ways, Advent does not end with Christmas. It begins there. It begins where we, like John the Baptist, prepare the way of the Lord and join in the work of God’s Kingdom.