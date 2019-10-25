Some churches have given Halloween a “bad rap.” I have known of some churches that will not participate in Halloween, treating it as evil or ungodly. Or other churches will hold costume parties, avoiding very carefully using the word for the holiday.
Yes, some kids (and adults) will dress up as devils or witches or spirits, but do we really believe that an evil influence possesses them? Have you seen the joy on the faces of little children? Have you seen how neighborhoods come together on this one night?
Indeed, the more I consider it, the more I see some incredible spiritual lessons from perhaps this most un-spiritual (or ultra-spiritual) of days.
So, here we go: Seven Lessons I Have Learned From Halloween.
1. Creativity – Or, sometimes it is good to wear a mask and costume. Halloween allows our creative juices to flow as we try to figure out who we will be and what we will look like. Halloween reminds us that we all have the ability to imagine a new persona for ourselves or our children. What would happen if we allow that imagination and creativity to affect the rest of our lives?
2. Emotional Honesty – Or, simply put, fear is a part of life. Too often we treat certain emotions – like fear or anger or sadness – as negative or to be avoided. But all these emotions are simply part of who we are. Perhaps Halloween gives us the best approach to an emotion like fear: we express it; we embrace it; we even have fun with it. If we could work through fear and anger and sadness like this every day, maybe we could all be more emotionally healthy.
3. Hospitality – Or, we can open our doors and give to strangers and friends. On no other day in the whole year do we practice such radical hospitality. It does not matter who comes to our door; we open the door and give something sweet and delicious. What would happen if we approached strangers every day with the openness we show at Halloween?
4. Vulnerability – Or, we can approach new doors and ask from strangers and friends. For one night, we show our children that we can go to someone’s door, and with those simple words, “Trick or Treat,” we can ask for candies and treats. Can we teach ourselves on other days that we can ask for help from others? Can we be vulnerable with one another and admit when we need others?
5. Community – Or, friendly, giving neighbors are a wonderful thing. Every year we go to Olde Town and join the crowds on the blocked-off streets. We see old friends and make new friends. We look for the most unique costumes or wonder how many superheroes we will encounter. Halloween has a way of transforming our neighborhoods into a community that gives and creates and has fun. How can we take that sense of community into the rest of the year?
6. Empowerment – Or, for at least one night, we can be anything we want to be. Do you want to let out your dark side? You can be a witch, a devil, a super-villain. Do you want to be strong and powerful? You can be a superhero of any variety – Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Black Panther, …. Be your favorite television or comic book character. Come up with something new. This is the night where empowerment of every person shows itself.
7. Living Life to the Fullness – Or, simply put, eating healthy is nice, but sometimes we need to live a little and over-indulge on candy. OK, perhaps it would not be good to literally carry out this lesson in the rest of our lives! But living out loud and living life to the fullness like we do at Halloween might not be such a bad idea. After all, God gave us this life to enjoy. So let’s do it.
So, this Halloween, go enjoy a Snickers from that house down on the corner. Have fun dressing up and opening your door to that 10th ghost and 14th princess and sixth Superman. Have fun with your community and rejoice in this life God gave you.