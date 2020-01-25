Though I had never heard of him, the church lost a great ecumenical leader when Pablo Sosa died at the age of 85 on Jan. 11. Pablo Sosa was an Argentinian Methodist pastor who became a leader within the global church. He did so not by any great speeches that he gave but through the hymns that he wrote.
When he wrote music, he incorporated the rhythms and musical styles of the people. A friend and translator of his noted that his music showed a passion and compassion with “insight into the culture, the joy, sorrow, and struggles of the community that produced the songs.”
As I read about Pablo Sosa, I discovered that our church hymnal included two of his songs. One used the words of Psalm 133 to proclaim a hope for the whole church: “How pleasant and harmonious when God’s people are together!” The other proclaimed a praise for how we together show God’s love to the world: “Heaven is singing for joy … for in your life and mine is shining the glory of God, … for your life and mine unite in the love of our God, … for your life and mine will always bear witness to God.”
But I was especially inspired by a hymn he wrote for the World Council of Churches in 2013, “May this church be like a tree.” Using the words of Psalm 1, Sosa explored the image of a tree planted by the water as a challenge for how God calls the church.
“May this church be like a tree. … With its roots in earth so fertile, and its arms raised high in heaven, may this church bear fruits of justice, acts of loving and compassion.” The image speaks of a church in prayer and also of a church in the world. The image speaks of a church called to justice and love, recalling the words of Amos 5:24, “let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.”
“May it stand as if it’s watching, … waiting for this weary pilgrim with its arms wide to embrace me.” The church as a tree reaches out to all, offering rest, offering embrace. The image challenges us to be a welcoming place, a place where comfort and encouragement may be found for all on life’s journey.
“May it stand to show the way, your way of loving and self-giving, off’ring shade, and fruit for sharing, giving up its wood for burning” And as a tree gives of itself for others – indeed, exists solely for others – so the church also exists for others.
As I pondered these words, as I sang these words this past Sunday, my faith was strengthened through this witness of Pablo Sosa.
The life of Pablo Sosa witnesses to how we all are called to use the language of our day and our culture to speak to God’s great love for the world. Informed by Scripture, we use the rhythms, the music, the images, from our own time so that all might know God’s grace and mercy.
The life of Pablo Sosa witnesses to how we do not simply use words. We use music. We use stories. We use our creativity and our imagination. We create a space that invites us into God’s future and all that God has in store for us.
And with these words and music written for the global church, Pablo Sosa invited me and you and everyone else that follows Jesus to be a tree, rooted in this world and reaching to heaven. Sosa invited us to be a tree, offering comfort and rest to all in its embrace. Sosa invited us to be a tree, continuing to give and love us all into God’s Wonderful Reign of justice and peace.
May this church be like that tree.
