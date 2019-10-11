I am still thinking …
… about my friend Carol.
Three weeks ago one special woman in our congregation died in a sudden, horrible car accident.
Last Saturday our church was packed with chairs overflowing into our narthex for her service.
Carol was a no-nonsense woman who loved and accepted you as you were. Especially if they were kids, Carol was there for people. She stayed in our nursery. She volunteered with the babies in our Parents Morning Out program. She helped with our Vacation Bible School for special needs kids and adults. She was there for any child in the neighborhood, with a whole group that called her “Maw.”
In our building last Saturday, our service reflected all the people she was there for. We had people who had gone to church for their whole lives. We had people who rarely set a foot through a church door. But they were all there, because they loved Carol and Carol loved them.
Carol also had a way of speaking her mind. She had a quick and biting wit, and she suffered no fools. If you wanted her opinion about anything or anyone, she would give it to you, often unvarnished and raw. You could either laugh with her or be laughed at by her. (By the way, laughing with her was much more fun.) She had little patience for self-pity, often telling others, “Suck it up, buttercup!”
Given these two sides of Carol, was it any wonder that her niece would post these words about her after she died: “Who’s gonna tell us how it really is? Who’s gonna give us one of those hugs and wipe the tears away?”
When the writer of Hebrews lists all the heroes of faith in chapter 11, he concludes with these words: “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus the pioneer and protector of our faith.” (Hebrews 12:1-2)
In other words, we do not recall these heroes of faith so that we remain in our memories or become stuck in nostalgia. We recall these saints so that they might inspire our lives. As they lived their lives in response to their faith in God, so we are encouraged to do the same with our lives. We run the race. We lay aside all that holds us back. We look to Jesus as our companion and our goal.
So, I recall Carol again today to encourage us to live by the best of what she offered. As she loved and accepted all people – no matter who they were – I, too, am to love and accept all people as they are. As she was direct and honest with people, so I am called to be direct and honest with people.
So, to answer her niece’s questions:
Who’s gonna tell us how it really is? You are. I am. We all are.
Who’s gonna give us one of those hugs and wipe the tears away? You are. I am. We all are.
And when we do, we are encouraged by Carol as one of those clouds of witnesses, who keeps pointing us to Jesus, who keeps telling us to run the race.
And after I have shed a few tears and before I get tempted to wallow in some form of self-pity, I will hear the voice of Carol say, “Suck it up, buttercup,” even as I hear Hebrews say to lay aside every weight and run the race set before me.
We love you, Carol. We miss you, Carol. See you when we finish this race.