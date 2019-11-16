I believe in Antichrist.
I do not believe in THE Antichrist.
Let me explain.
There is a segment of the church population that wants to place the present age in some sort of last-days scenario. Within that scenario they postulate that a one-world ruler entitled the Antichrist will rise up to force the world to bow to him. This figure was popularized by the movie “The Omen” years ago, and then given a further boost through the Left Behind series.
In the pop-theological circles, they came up with this figure by cobbling together some puzzle pieces about the two beasts in Revelation 13, thrown together with the man of lawlessness in 2 Thessalonians 2, the desolating sacrilege in Mark 13, and the little horn of Daniel 7. The problem with this picture is two-fold.
First, you cannot make a coherent picture out of four different jigsaw puzzles. Each of those four sections of Scripture describes completely different situations. Daniel 7 describes the rise of the Greek ruler and tyrant Antiochus Epiphanes who sought to destroy the Jews in the mid-second century, BC. Mark 13 describes the destruction of the temple in Jerusalem in 70 AD. Revelation 13 imagines the power of Rome as a beast that seduces the church with its power and wealth. And 2 Thessalonians 2 describes a spirit of lawlessness that was already at work then and continues to work now.
Second, none of these Scriptures ever uses the word “Antichrist.”
But the word “Antichrist” is used four times in 1 John and 2 John. These instances describe a spirit that is already at work in the world. Indeed, 1 John 2:18 says that “now many antichrists have come.” The other instances (1 John 2:22; 4:3; 2 John 7) all say that the “spirit of Antichrist” is that which denies that Jesus is Christ.
And here is where my belief derives.
I do not believe that there will be some future evil world leader that will usher in the Second Coming of Jesus. I further believe that the search for some future Antichrist has led to a world-denying, God-denying delusion that fails to see Antichrist at work in our country, in our churches, in our selves.
Because here is the reality: anything that seeks worship from us other than our God through Jesus is the spirit of Antichrist.
When our country or any of its leaders seeks to place itself as beyond reproach or criticism, the spirit of Antichrist is at work.
Any time that our country seeks to justify policies of oppression and exclusion – whether it be toward immigrants, Muslims, the LGBT community, or the homeless – the spirit of Antichrist is at work.
Any time that our churches seeks to exclude others or justify hatred or prejudice, the spirit of Antichrist is at work.
Any time that we as individuals or churches fail to take up the courage to stand up against injustice, the spirit of Antichrist is at work.
Indeed, any time that our churches seek the end of this world – the world that God so loved that God gave us Jesus – the spirit of Antichrist is at work.
So, stop looking for the Antichrist in some future or in some leader that disagrees with your politics.
Start looking for Antichrist in you, and reclaim the God of love and peace and justice in response.