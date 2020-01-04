Though most Americans think that Dec. 25 was the end of Christmas, it actually was only the beginning. Jan. 6 will finish the celebration of Christmas, the end of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” that we sing about. On Jan. 6 we celebrate Epiphany, in which we remember the visit of the Magi to the infant Jesus, and then move on the very next day to recognize the baptism of Jesus that begins his public ministry.
Though the day is lost in the leftovers, packing up of decorations, and torn wrapping paper, at one time in the life of the church Epiphany was celebrated more than Christmas Day itself. Perhaps we need to hear this story again.
But who were these men? We do not even know how many of them there were. We associate the number three with them, because they give the infant Jesus three gifts. We do not know how old Jesus was when they arrived, except that the young family was in a house by that time. We have called these men, “kings,” but they were more like royal advisers. We have called these men, “wise men,” but that designation does not even help to describe their position.
When we call these men, “magi,” we indicate at least a couple of things. First, they were foreigners, pagans, as far from Jewish culture as you could get at that time. Second, they were religious and learned, used to discerning the heavens and stars for signs of what was happening. They were more than likely priestly advisors to royal courts in distant Eastern nations.
When Matthew includes this story in the birth story of Jesus, he likely is recalling Isaiah 60:3: “Nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising.” Based on these and similar passages in the Prophets, an understanding had developed that the coming of the Messiah would bring God’s reign of peace and justice not just for the Jews but for the entire world. These Magi, these royal, priestly, learned men from afar, signified that the world anticipated the new reign that arrived in this birth of Jesus.
Yet, this reign threatens the old order, the old system of power. These men must go back in hiding, knowing that Herod means to snuff out this king, even if he must kill every child under the age of 2 to do so. And still, the hope stays alive.
We need this story of Epiphany today.
We need the reminder that God intends for nations to come together and not to split apart. If wise men from afar can recognize God’s reign that has come, can we also recognize where hopes of peace and love and justice happen? Will we look in far-off and hidden places, knowing that God does not often show up in places of power? Will we look in the faces of the hungry, sick, homeless, imprisoned, remembering the promise of Jesus that whenever we act toward the least of these, we have acted toward God (Matthew 25:40)?
We need the reminder that even when despair overwhelms us and the powers of hatred and darkness are at their worst, hope still survives. We need the reminder that hope will not be found in power or in the halls of presidents, congresses, or prime ministers. Hope will be found whenever the work of justice and peace is active. Hope will be found when divisions are torn down and forgiveness and reconciliation happens. Hope will be found when we no longer judge one another by the color of our skin or the religious creed we confess or the gender we sleep with or the nationality we claim. Hope will be found when we join together with the character and integrity of our hearts and lives and work together to make God’s reign of peace and justice and love a reality.
Hope will be found when the light shown at Epiphany enlightens us all to God’s reign that seeks to embrace us once again.