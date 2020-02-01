Growing up in California, I have always been a Lakers fan.
But I have a confession to make: I was not a Kobe Bryant fan. Or at least, I was not a fan of his style of basketball. I saw this athlete of such extraordinary talent, and I longed to see him be selfless on the court, play as a team.
And yet, with news of his tragic death, I have been re-thinking my opinion of Kobe.
As I listened to the news reports, I heard about a man who was actively involved in his children’s lives, who showed his love for them, who supported and encouraged them.
I saw and heard a man who was always well-spoken, always showed dignity and respect with others. Even when he was accused of wrongdoing, he acknowledged that his perspective was not the perception of the one wronged. I heard a man who took responsibility and apologized.
I heard about an athlete who played through immense pain at the end of his career, who did not let the pain stop his playing, stop his scoring. He gave everything he had on the court.
I heard about an immense talent, who did not simply rest on his talent but constantly sought to better himself throughout his career. And if he still remained selfish on the court, perhaps Kobe only showed that we will always have growing edges in our lives.
So, why do I write about Kobe Bryant in a pulpit column?
Perhaps I write these words because my reconsideration of Kobe reminds me of how Martin Luther said that we are always at the same time “saint and sinner.” We are always at the same time a mixture of what is best and what is worst. We are saved by grace, but we still struggle with sin. Kobe reminds me that even those people I may struggle with are still children of God who have something to teach me and the world.
Perhaps I write these words, because Kobe’s death reminds me that I should never wait until someone dies to let them know what a gift they are. While they are still alive, I have an opportunity to lift them up, to tell them what they mean to me and to others. The words that Paul shares about all of life apply most especially to people: “Finally, beloved, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
Perhaps I write these words, because Kobe’s death reminds me of the shortness of life. We do not know how long we have. Today is all that we are guaranteed. So we are called to live our lives, to use this gift of life granted to us. And in death, Kobe showed us one way to live: with his family and in his love and encouragement of his daughter.
So, thank you, Kobe, for your life. Thank you for your incredible talent that entertained us on the court for 20 years. Thank you for the dignity and respect you showed to others both on and off the court. Thank you for the love and encouragement with which you showered your children. Thank you for using the gifts God blessed you with. Thank you for who you were.
