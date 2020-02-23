For those of us in liturgical churches, this coming Sunday is Transfiguration Sunday, the last Sunday before the season of Lent.
The story of the transfiguration is a rather odd story. Jesus takes Peter, James, and John – his three closest disciples – up a mountain to pray. While he was there, Jesus is suddenly transformed, transfigured, his face shining like the sun, his clothes dazzling white. He is seen talking with Moses and Elijah. When Peter exclaims that they should build booths for each of them, a cloud covers Jesus and a voice declares, “This is my Beloved Son. Listen to him.” Then the change is over. They walk down the mountain and Jesus tells them to not say anything until after the resurrection.
When we hear this story, questions pour out of us. Why does Jesus only take three up the mountain? What does this change mean or show? Why are Elijah and Moses there? How did the disciples know that it was Elijah and Moses? Why did Jesus order them to silence?
Many of these questions will remain unanswered, but the one we are asked to continually reflect on is simply this:
What does this story of the transfiguration mean?
If we are to understand this event, then we are to enter into the story itself. We are to see ourselves as Peter and James and John, invited by Jesus up the mountain. We are invited to witness what happens with Jesus and what happens with ourselves when we get there.
When we see Moses and Elijah with Jesus, we see them as representing the Law and the Prophets. We are invited to see that Jesus comes to us in the witness of tradition, the witness of Scripture, the witness of the past. But the past is not to be idolized. Rather, it is in conversation with the newness that is coming, the transfiguration that happens.
If we are to grasp what the transfiguration means, then we are to see that this invitation happens all the time. Our worship gathering can be that mountain, and we are invited to see those God-moments, those spiritual awakenings, those “wow!”-moments, that can happen in a song, a prayer, a word, or communion.
And if we can do that as we gather for worship, then maybe we can be open to those “transfiguration moments” as we live each day. Perhaps we will see those moments in a sunset, in a smile from a stranger, in a helping hand of a friend or given to a friend, in the love from your family, in a passage from Scripture, in the silence of prayer.
But let us not be afraid of them like Peter. Let us not try to contain them as he sought to do with Jesus, Moses and Elijah. May we let those “transfiguration moments” be as indescribable and unspeakable as they are. And then may we let them transform us, so that we might see God’s presence bursting out everywhere around us.
