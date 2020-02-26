CONYERS — Area United Methodist ministers gathered on the corner of Center and Main streets in Olde Town on Ash Wednesday for “Ashes to Go,” a different way of administering the ashes of repentance in the mark of the cross on penitants’ foreheads. Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, the six-week period of penitence before Easter.
According to Conyers First United Methodist Church, Ashes to Go was created because “the reminder of need, humility and healing shouldn’t be confined to a church building.”
The Rev. Joshua Hudson, associate pastor at Conyers First United Methodist, said Wednesday’s act of bringing the Ash Wednesday symbolism to the streets is part of Conyers FUMC’s ministry of Bringing the Hope to the community and out into the comunity. Hudson said the church seeks to take the church to the people through this and other outreach events. “We hope to have encounters that we would never have inside the building,” he said.
Churches participating Wednesday, in addition to Conyers First UMC, were Crossroads United Methodist Church in Conyers and Allen Memorial United Methodist Church in Oxford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.