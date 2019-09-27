COVINGTON — Martha Malcolm was all smiles Tuesday as family, friends and local officials turned out to celebrate her 103rd birthday at Merryvale Assisted Living.
Malcolm, who is known for her sense of humor and feisty nature, received plaques in recognition of her birthday from Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes and Oxford Mayor Jerry Roseberry.
Banes also presented Malcolm with an honorary membership on the Board of Commissioners.
“That means you can come up there Tuesday and you can have a vote to make some decisions around here,” said Banes.
Malcolm thanked everyone who came out to help her celebrate and seemed to take all the hoopla in stride.
“I wouldn’t have ever known it,” she said. “All of y’all are special. I couldn’t do it without y’all.”
Malcolm, whose signature saying is, “I’m still kickin', just not as high,” grew up in Walton and Morgan counties as the oldest of four children born into a farming family. She finished the eighth grade before having to quit school to help out on the farm.
In 1933 she married J. M. Malcolm while the two were sitting in his car as the justice of the peace stood in the road and pronounced them man and wife. Her husband's two sisters were sitting in the backseat giggling.
Mr. Malcolm worked as a mechanic for Ginn Motor Company for 33 years before opening his own shop on Ga. Highway 36. She worked for Oxford Manufacturing Co., where she says she sewed on more shirt buttons than she can remember.
Malcolm has outlived her husband and all of her siblings.
Malcolm’s daughter, Gail Mobley, has said her mother will sometimes wonder why the “Good Lord” hasn’t called her home.
“We say, ‘It’s because you’re such a blessing to everyone else,’” said Mobley.