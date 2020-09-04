COVINGTON — The Arts Association in Newton County, in conjunction with the city of Covington and Discover Covington, will host a Downtown Sounds Drive-In Concert at Legion Field featuring longtime Atlanta musical mainstay Banks & Shane.
The concert is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. Legion Field is located at 3173 Mill St. Tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 7 at
www.NewtonCountyArts.org. Event sponsors are Covington Ford, Wagner Staffing and Live Event Solutions.
Recognized as “Atlanta’s Entertainment Tradition,” Banks & Shane mixes bluegrass, country, folk, rock ‘n’ roll and beach music with an Americana patina that has won favor with audiences since 1972. Although they never became stars, they have carved out their own place in Atlanta’s rich music history. They have been together for more than 45 years.
Banks Burgess, from Albany, and Paul Shane, from Tampa, met in the late 1960s in Florida and decided to combine forces after both had completed military service. One of their first haunts was the original Underground Atlanta, and the duo has played in hundreds of different scenarios and venues through the years.
