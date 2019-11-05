CONYERS — The Conyers-Rockdale Council for the Arts (CRCA), in partnership with the city of Conyers, is seeking artists and sponsors to bring art to unexpected places — specifically traffic signal boxes — while enhancing the beauty and vibrancy of the arts community in Conyers.
Traffic signal boxes are the aluminum-sided boxes found at intersections that control the operations of the traffic signals. CRCA and city staff members observed and researched in their travels other cities that have implemented an arts initiative by painting traffic signal boxes. Locally, the project has been dubbed the Beautiful Box Project.
The first box was painted in early October by local artist and owner of The Sketching Pad, Jennifer Baker, and was sponsored by the Conyers Downtown Development Authority. The box is located at the intersection of Green Street and Center Street and depicts a train with a vibrant downtown in the background. Other local businesses and civic organizations have expressed interest in sponsoring the remaining eight boxes available in the city limits.
“So many have been pleasantly surprised by this inventive way to transform a mundane, utilitarian box into a piece of art that anyone can admire and observe in their every day travels throughout the community,” said CRCA Executive Director Shelli Siebert. “We’re eager to transform the remaining boxes after the first of the year when the weather improves.”
For more information on how artists can apply and businesses can become sponsors of the Beautiful Box Project, contact Shelli Siebert at 770-922-3134 or ssiebert@conyersarts.org.