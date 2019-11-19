COVINGTON — Berry's Tree Farm, with the help of individual donors, will once again donate Christmas trees to the national Trees For Troops program. The trees will be transported by FedEx to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans and will be distributed to those serving our country.
“The goal of the program is to provide a live Christmas tree to military families who might not otherwise have access to one,” said Berry’s Tree Farm owner Chuck Berry. “We hope this not only lifts their spirits during the Christmas season, but also lets them know how much we appreciate their service.”
The trees will be picked up at Berry's Tree Farm on Monday, Dec. 2. Monetary donations are being accepted at the farm. A $40 donation will sponsor a tree. The sponsor donor can then send a special message to the recipient via a tag being placed on the tree. For more information about the progra, can visit website https://christmasspiritfoundation.com/ or email Berry's Tree Farm at berrystreefarm@gmail.com.