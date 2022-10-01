American Sirens.jpg

“American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America’s First Paramedics” by Kevin Hazzard, Hachette Books, $30, 336 pages

You can’t not look for the whoop.

When that sound registers in your brain, let’s face it: you’re gonna rubberneck. You wonder if someone you know is inside that whooping vehicle, in an accident, or worse. You might even thank a higher power that it’s not you in there. And once you’ve read “American Sirens” by Kevin Hazzard, you’ll think of the heroes in the back of that ambulance.

