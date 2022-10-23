Charlies Good Tonight.jpg

“Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Life, The Times, and the Rolling Stones: the Authorized Biography of Charlie Watts” by Paul Sexton, Harper $27.99, 368 pages

The music really starts you up.

The first few notes pull you onto the dance floor. Guitar strings speak to your feet, a drum seems attached to your hips and demands that you move to the song. It makes you feel so alive. You can dance, but though you can’t always get what you want, you can get “Charlie’s Good Tonight” by Paul Sexton.

Recommended for you

Contact book reviewer Terri Schlichenmeyer at www.bookwormsez.com or at bookwormsez@gmail.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos