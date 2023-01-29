The Way They Were vers 1.jpg

"The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen" by Robert Hofler, Citadel Press, $28, 304 pages

You bought nine tickets.

That's just the screenings you've had at the theater. Add at least a dozen viewings on TV, you used to own the VCR tape and you've got the DVD, and the total is pretty high. You've seen your favorite movie so many times that you know the dialogue word-for-word – but what don't you know? Read "The Way They Were" by Robert Hofler, and find out.

Recommended for you

Contact book reviewer Terri Schlichenmeyer at www.bookwormsez.com or at bookwormsez@gmail.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos