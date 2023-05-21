Not so long ago, you woke up to a new king on the other side of the ocean, but if you ask many Americans, the U.S. had its own version of royalty for many years. We still talk about them, their name floats to the top of the gossip tabs sometimes, so why not read these new books about the Kennedy family, their lives, and their tragedies...?
Long before Jacqueline Kennedy was a First Lady, she was a young woman abroad with an exciting career that she loved. In "Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy" by Carl Sferrazza Anthony (Gallery Books, $29.99), you'll read about heady days of innocence when being in a different kind of spotlight appealed to one young woman.
In the late 1940s, when all of her debutante friends and classmates were eager to find fresh-faced but up-and-coming new husbands, Jackie Bouvier wanted nothing more than a fancy camera and a job that went with it. That didn't mean she didn't like to socialize, because she did – but she was on her way to Paris for a year of studies, and having the camera to record her memories would be a best-case scenario.
Having the camera would also change her life.
This enjoyable book starts with the teenage Jackie Bouvier; the family issues that affected her youth; her friends and loves; and the fascinating career that she so badly wanted – and got. Interviews, columns, and other entries that Jacqueline wrote as a young woman add authenticity to make this the perfect, breezy coming-of-age summer read.
If you can't seem to get enough of Everything Kennedy, then you'll want "Countdown to Dallas" by Paul Brandus (Post Hill Press, $30.00), a book that goes back a bit further than most for a better understanding of the assassination of our 35th president.
You may feel as if you've read everything there is to read about this subject, but Brandus takes readers on a different path, showing how the lives of JFK and Lee Harvey Oswald ran parallel to one another in many ways. Brandus shows how Oswald leaned toward violence his entire life and was, in fact, on a collision-course with history – although not initially with Kennedy, in an interesting twist of fact-finding. Readers will be astounded at the wealth of new information included in this book, and they'll be left wondering if, at any point, Oswald's horrible act of assassination could have somehow been stopped.
This is the perfect choice for historians, speculative nonfiction readers, and for anyone who still holds a great deal of fascination for what is arguably one of the most world-changing events of the 20th century.
If these new books don't seem like enough for you, be sure to ask your favorite bookseller or librarian for more. There are scads and piles of books on the Kennedy family on the shelves, and a knowledgeable book person can help you find the one that's right for you. And won't that be a royal treat?
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.