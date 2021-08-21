I see.
Literally or otherwise, to affirm or aver, you see what someone’s saying. You tell them so when you understand their point of view, their body language, their facial clues, whether you know someone well or not. And in “Craigslist Confidential” by Helena Dea Bala, you see all the way into their hearts.
Helena Dea Bala had no reason to complain; she even admits it. She was gainfully employed by a lobbyist in Washington, D.C., she was well-educated, healthy, and she had a place to live. She had everything most people could ever want – none of which quashed that “empty” feeling she had, or the alienation, or the isolation-in-the-middle-of-a-crowd sense she felt.
And then she spent her lunch hour one day with a homeless man she saw outside her office almost daily. She listened to his story – really listened – and it changed her life.
She went home and posted an ad on Craigslist
“Tell me about yourself,” it said.
And people did.
Edie told Dea Bala about her daughter, who spent her first years battling one major health crisis after another before there was a happy ending. Zarah explained the strength it took to deal with an arranged marriage, and the fear she has for a younger sister who’ll have those struggles one day soon. Federico proved that true love includes a “story... as crazy as mine.”
Conversely, divorce is hard, as Sam explains – especially when you’ve got to blame yourself for a part of it. Kurt told Dea Bala about the joy of transitioning, followed by the crushing grief of his wife’s death.
Frank talked about his wife’s Alzheimer’s disease.
Jane addressed the problems she has with a manipulative and mentally ill son. George may or may not be a hoarder. Raven’s mother allowed her to be sexually abused. Patrick confessed that “Mogadishu was the beginning of the end for me.” Kate claims to be a victim of the justice system. And David talks about racism when he was a boy, and what it’s like now...
There’s a certain feeling of voyeurism that you get when reading “Craigslist Confidential.” It’s like eavesdropping in a crowded waiting room with a chatty stranger in the seat behind you, and hearing a story that seems outlandishly embellished but totally believable. Like being caught in the middle seat of an airplane and Mr. Aisle Seat needs to talk to somebody.
In this case, though, you’ll be glad you surreptitiously pried. Author Helena Dea Bala’s 40 discovered stories are wry and funny, loving and aspersion-casting. They’ll give you a sense of schadenfreude, and proof that bad decisions are often the results of a sad past. You’ll see a mother’s love in action, as well as a mother’s indifference; and you’ll be shocked at how some of these tales leave you dangling off a high, shaky cliff.
The humanity in these stories is irresistible, addicting, and sometimes heart-wrenching and fans of Humans of New York shouldn’t wait to find it. “Craigslist Confidential” is simply a book you must see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.