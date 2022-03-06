Everything of the realm is yours.
The castle, the armies, the fields, knolls, woods, and waters, let’s say they’re all yours. You have servants, jewels, gold and treasure. You literally rule from a throne, but good luck keeping it because, as in the new book “The Dark Queens” by Shelley Puhak, someone else wants it, too.
In ancient times, the names of rulers were cast in stone: monuments, statues, stone tablets and such proclaimed the names for all to know and remember. If someone was deposed in disgrace or as punishment, their images were literally scratched from history.
That, says Shelley Puhak, is what likely happened to Queens Fredegund and Brunhild, who ruled over what is now much of Europe, the Netherlands, and parts of Switzerland “some 1,400 years ago.” Their near-disappearance from history was not due to ineptness, however. It was because they were successful.
It started with a father’s folly.
King Sigibert had his eye on Princess Brunhild for quite some time. She would have been a “prestigious mate” for him, and the marriage would help seal many alliances. Sigibert was the ruler of the Kingdom of Austrasia, one of four smaller kingdoms that resulted when Sigibert’s father, Clothar, divided his kingdom amongst his sons.
While that might seem like an equitable thing to do, it caused a wide, bitter rift between the brothers, especially Sigibert and Chilperic of Neustria. Chilperic was determined to gain more of his father’s land, but he was quite mercurial and distracted by a former slave girl who, after the mysterious murder of his second wife, became Chilperic’s third bride. Fredegund, Puhak indicates, was as lovely as she was cunning.
Years of eavesdropping on the household had honed Fredegund’s understanding of alliances and using connections. Likewise, Brunhild had watched her mother do the same thing in her father’s kingdom. Both Queens knew what it would take to remain in power, with or without kings by their sides.
Both would do whatever it took...
When there are several maps and a lengthy list of who’s who at the beginning of a book, please pay heed. In this case, it signals that “The Dark Queens” may be a handful.
Going back to the fall of Rome, author Shelley Puhak moves forward quickly, giving readers the lay of the land and its many rulers, before getting to the meat of her tale. Yes, it’s necessary, but you may wish it wasn’t because it’s a lot to absorb. Add in battles, skirmishes, warriors, victories and defeats in and around Frankish-held areas and you’ve got your work cut out for you.
You won’t mind that one bit, though, if you’re a fan of “Game of Thrones” and such. Puhak packs the intrigue and drama of early Medieval Europe in tightly, and there’s a gasp-worthy ending that’ll leave you breathless.
And so, if you’re casual about your history, you can leave this on the shelf. If you enjoy 6th-century epics or true-story fairy tales, then loving “The Dark Queens” is within the realm of possibility.
