New Year, New You.jpg

New Year, New You books by various authors, various publishers $15 - $30 various page counts

The new calendar is already in your face.

Lose 10 pounds, stop smoking, quit sugar, end that bad habit once and for all, you have great intentions but zero motivation. It’s a New Year — is it time for a New You? Then you need to check out these great books...

Recommended for you

Contact book reviewer Terri Schlichenmeyer at www.bookwormsez.com or at bookwormsez@gmail.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos