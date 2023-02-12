Gently Down This Dream.jpg

“Gently Down This Dream: Notes on My Sudden Departure” by Hugh & Gayle Prather, New World Library $17.95, 248 pages

These days, it seems, we’re all in the same boat.

We have little patience, too many irritations, no time but an overabundance of tasks that need doing. We must be in four places at one time — before lunch some days. Add an illness, a loss, any kind of big upheaval and you start to wonder how you’ll get through the minute after next. So let “Gently Down This Dream” by Hugh and Gayle Prather help you find a way to float a little easier through the bad times.

