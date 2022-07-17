You can’t always get what you want.
And that’s not just a song title, either. Try as you might, using contacts, pressure, cash, and will, there’ll always be something you can’t have. Those are the times when, as in the new novel “The Great Man Theory” by Teddy Wayne, absolutely nothing goes your way.
Despite that he was divorced and didn’t get to see his 11-year-old daughter as much as he liked, Paul had a pretty good life. He had a decent apartment, a professorial job he enjoyed at a local college, and he was under contract to write a book called The Luddite’s Manifesto. It was about how technology was destroying society. Paul hated technology.
Then he was downsized at the college, which annoyed him but it wasn’t his fault; it was a matter of budgeting, he’d been told, and he’d survive. Taking stock of everything, he asked to move in with his widowed mother and that was awkward, especially after he learned that she’d started watching conservative television and dating again. He was now farther away from his daughter, who was growing up too fast. On the job front, nobody was hiring. The only bright spots for Paul were his book, the liberal website on which he posted random thoughts and rants, the drugs prescribed to him, and the gig he found with a ride-share service.
Which is where he met Lauren.
The first time he picked her up, he eavesdropped on a conversation Lauren had on her cell phone, and he knew she was someone he should know — which he eventually did. Turned out that she worked with a well-known conservative talking-head and that gave Paul an idea.
If he could get Lauren, whom he’d started dating, to place him on-air with the loud-mouth conservative, he would pretend to be conservative, too, until he could spring his liberal ideas on everyone. If he did it right, he could also promote his book, too.
And then everything fell apart...
“The Great Man Theory” is one of those books that, when you’re finished with it, will make you cock your head, squint hard, and ask yourself what the heck just happened here.
Three hundred three pages about a character living under a black cloud, only to reach an ending that literally leaves readers in the dark? Oh, but that’s not the bigger problem.
The bigger problem is that in today’s world, this book hits a little too close to home.
Author Teddy Wayne can’t be blamed for that. In another epoch, perhaps another hour, this novel might be very darkly funny — the middle of the book, where Paul hosts his daughter’s birthday sleepover, actually is LOL hilarious, and his addictions lead to humor that you’ll see coming — but when characters discuss the theoretical assassination of a leader, readers may righteously cringe. The altogether-too-plausible ending of the book: same.
And so beware, when you see “The Great Man Theory” on the shelf because it’s something else. Pick it up, and you may not get what you want.
