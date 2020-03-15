Ten little fingers and ten toes, present and accounted for.
You know because you looked, and looked again at your perfect baby’s perfect hands. You watched those tiny feet curl, and you knew that thirty-some weeks of pregnancy and how many hours of labor was worth every single second. And in “High Risk” by Chavi Eve Karkowsky, MD, you’ll see that not every parent is so lucky.
Sometimes, you just have this feeling.
You hope for a routine, boring pregnancy and labor that goes quickly and smoothly, but sometimes, you just know that you’re going to need more care than do most women. When you do, that’s when you meet someone like Dr. Karkowsky, who specializes in caring for women with high-risk pregnancies.
As a self-professed “adrenaline junkie” with “the most interesting work in the world,” Karkowsky loves the action that comes from her job every day. It does, however, have its downsides: she sometimes has to explain the risks to a mother whose health negatively impacts a developing fetus.
It also means dealing with the frustration of advice not being heeded, or knowing that a patient’s home life, her insurance, and her living situation can lead to a situation in which twice-weekly treatments or hospitalization for a shaky pregnancy aren’t possible.
Being a specialist for high-risk mothers-to-be means knowing that the most severe side-effects of pregnancy must be handled quick, but with caution. It’s knowing that old ways of care and delivery have their places, but that medicine and medical procedures are mostly better now than ever before. It’s laughing at yourself because you know so much about what can go wrong in a pregnancy, that your own pregnancy is nail-biting. It’s understanding that sometimes, a single day can make the difference in the survival of a baby that’s badly wanted. And it’s knowing that some babies live, and some babies die...
Let’s start here: if you are pregnant or thinking about it, don’t read this book today.
Buy it, put it in a drawer, and enjoy it in ten months or a year. Wait – because it’s filled with scary, scary things that you won’t like to know now.
Indeed, author and maternal-fetal medicine specialist Chavi Eve Karkowsky is brutally honest about that which she sees in her work, and it can be wince-worthy. That results in a high-drama tale that doesn’t always end happily ever after, making readers feel as though they’ve just finished watching an action movie and despite everything that happens to him, the hero dies anyhow. There are bloody descriptions, needles, and scalpels so beware, if you’re squeamish.
And yet, amid life-or-death matters described, Karkowsky shares her fascination at what seems like lovely magic in the human body, inviting readers to be likewise awe-struck. We are both fragile and fierce, a wonderment that pulses inside this book.
For parents of little ones, steel yourself before opening the covers here. If you’re medical personnel, be ready for high drama inside “High Risk.” On a scale of enjoyability, it’s a “ten.”
Also look for “The Myth of the Perfect Pregnancy: A History of Miscarriage in America” by Lara Freidenfelds. It’s part science, part history, all fascinating...
