Your Watusi is pretty solid.
You can do a mean Twist, a decent Ne-Ne, and KiKi loves you a lot. Your minuet, on the other hand, is pretty rusty, and you couldn’t do a saraband or a quadrille if your life depended on it. But as in the new book “The Season” by Kristen Richardson, that’s quite alright. Today, dancing is the secondary thing.
In ancient times, selling your daughter for a “bride price” was an encouraged practice that served to bond two powerful families. Should she come to any harm, the money was legally returned to her family, so the price protected the bride; selling her was also preferable to an earlier alternative: extra girl children were often disposed of by willful neglect.
For a girl in the Middle Ages, life was a little better, particularly if she was beautiful: finding her a husband then was no problem. Her plain-looking sisters were out of luck, though, and were often sent to a convent, a practice that ended with the Reformation – Protestant girls couldn’t, after all, be sent to a Catholic nunnery. At that point, presentation to the Queen at court became the only way for noble maidens to meet proper gentlemen. Eventually, this process morphed into invitation-only “assemblies,” which were less formal.
As it is today, dancing was popular with young, marriageable people, but it was highly formal and structured then, and embarrassing if you misstepped. Because of this, “dancing masters” were in demand to teach assembly-goers how to properly shake it. This was true on both shores, as travelers and European immigrants brought old customs with them to the New World, but with a twist: girls here “debuted” into society, but they enjoyed more leverage than their overseas sisters had in choosing their husbands.
“Society was, after all,” says Richardson, “long past favoring arranged marriages and didn’t condone a forced one.”
There were, however, a few notable (and quite famous) exceptions…
Eleanor Roosevelt hated hers. Socialite Brenda Frazier said hers made her “a fad.” Young women today lean more toward charities for theirs. Author Kristen Richardson didn’t have one, but in “The Season,” she writes about how debuts have changed history.
In the beginning, that’s not a pretty tale: readers may cringe at what our foremothers endured, socially and in matrimony. Indeed, you’ll be thankful you live now – and yet, even in accounts of the earliest times, it’s possible to see slivers of feminism and reclaimed female power long before it was granted by new social attitudes.
In every era, says Richardson, there were peripheral people who benefited from the constructs of the debutante industry; furthermore, as rules relaxed, clothing, furniture, careers, reading material, and the roles of gay men all changed. Richardson also looks at modern debutantes in the North and South, including in New Orleans, San Antonio, and in the African American community.
This book is fascinating, especially for social butterflies and former and future debs. If you enjoy learning about women’s history, bonus: “The Season” will make you dance.