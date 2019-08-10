BOOK REVIEW: Master
Alice Queen
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Newton Local Newsletter
Daily local news headlines from the Newton Citizen.
Newton Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Rockdale Local Newsletter
Daily local news headlines from the Rockdale Citizen.
Rockdale Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Rockdale Citizen.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple facing charges in Covington after found with book bag of drugs
- Suspect in Synovus Bank robbery arrested
- Rockdale BOC set to approve purchase of BB&T building for RWR
- Runaway found in Dekalb County
- Rockdale County Police Blotter
- Rockdale hosting Food Truck and Artisan Festival Sept. 24
- Conyers native Caleb Byrd transfers from Rome to Newton for senior season
- Man arrested after pointing gun, making threats
- Residents upset after learning cancer-causing toxin released by local company
- Former UGA standout Jeremiah Holloman expected to transfer to Florida International University
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 14