Your poor old bones have just about had it.
Every day brings another ache. Every sun’s ray and snowflake feels like an assault. You ain’t getting any younger, and your poor old bones know that well. What’s worse, as you’ll see in the new book “Medieval Bodies” by Jack Hartnell, your poor old ancestor’s poor old bones might have had it better than yours.
Think of what it must’ve been like to live during Medieval times, and you might very well wrinkle your nose. Weren’t Medieval people uneducated, dirty, stinky louts with bad teeth and body odor? You might believe that. And you’d be wrong.
Says Hartnell, there are really three parts to the Medieval Ages: It started at the end of the Roman Empire, and then it split into Byzantium, “western and central Europe,” and into the Arabian Desert with the Muslims. Though each of these highly-different cultures saw things dissimilarly, they all knew a surprising lot about how the human body works.
They had a basic concept of the dangers of bad bacteria, for instance, and a rudimentary idea of how food was digested and injuries could be healed. They knew that the brain was the holder of memory and thought and they were aware of nerves in the head. Because sugar was dear and vegetables cheap, they probably ate better than you do.
And yet, they were off quite a bit on other medical beliefs. Medieval physicians were sure that “humors” governed the body and that small hairs on the skin were formed by evaporated humors. On that, skin was a way to hold one’s innards in, and Medieval physicians were truly loathe to cut through it – although there is on record a gruesome tale of experimentation on a scamp destined to hang.
As for the heart, it was obviously important but more as a “governing force of the soul.” The heart, they believed was “a proxy originator of action and understanding,” and that included love…
Give “Medieval Bodies” a quick page-through, and you might think it’s too scholarly to be a fun read. It’s filled with reproductions of medieval art and tapestries and stories that nudge the high-schooler in you, the one who snoozed in history class.
Look again.
Author Jack Hartnell indeed tells a story that’s somewhat on the dry side, but between dates and names peeks sneaky humor that’ll catch you by surprise. There are copious accounts of work done by early physicians and scientists, but they’re told with a sense of promise that a snicker is on its way. Hartnell shows that what happened 1,400 or 1,500 years ago was important and, in many ways, it laid a foundation for the knowledge that came after it… but he also seems to recognize that sometimes, it was pretty silly, too.
Absolutely, “Medieval Bodies” is perfect for historians and medical sorts, but it should also appeal to the curious, and to anyone who wants something truly different. Look for this book.
Your poor old bones just might have to have it.
