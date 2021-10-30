It's just another ordinary day.
You got up at basically the same time you do every morning. Have breakfast, brush teeth, same clothing, same routine, nothing new or remarkable or different. Yesterday, last week, tomorrow: all the same and that's usually rather comforting. Unless, on "One Friday in April" by Donald Antrim, everything changes.
He didn't want to jump.
He didn't want not to, either. Donald Antrim spent the whole afternoon that spring day on the roof of his building, up and down the escape ladder, swinging out and down, climbing, dirtying his hands, knowing he could die that day if he so chose.
When he talked about his "long illness," he called it "suicide" rather than "depression." He "felt as if I'd been dying all my life." Surely, it hadn't been full of sunshine: his alcoholic mother was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy; his grandmother had wrested him away from her when Antrim was born; his father was away for military duty then. He thought of that, how the family moved nearly constantly when he was a kid, the fears that plagued him then, and how he wrote about his mother "too soon" after her death.
Now, he felt like he needed a bullet to "eliminate an itch behind my temple."
His partner was looking for him; he knew that. There was a helicopter in the sky above his building, but he wasn't sure if they were looking for him, too. He'd have to go to the hospital, and that made him think of dungeons.
He knew they'd shock him, give him medications, lock him in – and they did. His sickness "went on for more than a decade...." He'd be hospitalized many times, would receive "more than fifty rounds of electroconvulsive therapy." He'd get better, relapse, and re-recover.
But on that Friday night, he was cold. His fingers hurt from letting go of the railing, and then grabbing it at the last second.
"Might I... regret my own death?"
Sounds like a novel, doesn't it? The edge-of-your-seat anticipation, the fear, the despair making you dig in your fingernails in, holding your breath and waiting to see what happens. But this book is no novel. It's all true. And once you've wriggled your way through it, you may never forget what happens "One Friday in April."
In a voice that sometimes seems heartbreakingly emotionless, author Donald Antrim takes readers into his world, first with a brief outline of his early years, moving quickly to his time spent under the care of many doctors, and then beyond. For sure, his words evoke fear and unease, but there's hope, too. Also, most strikingly, Antrim draws readers into his story, using "we" and "you" in passages that crowd and demand reflection. His tale, he reminds readers, could belong to a loved one, or it could be ours.
That makes this a small book that's large inside, and it deserves time for thought. For any reader who can give it that, "One Friday in April" is extraordinary.
