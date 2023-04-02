Who We Are Now.jpg

"Who We Are Now: Stories of What Americans Lost & Found During the Covid-19 Pandemic" by Michelle Fishburne, the University of North Carolina Press $25, 229 pages

Check in.

Let everybody know you're OK, so they don't worry. Make a phone call, send an email or a text, just let them know you're upright and taking nourishment and you hope they're the same. Don't make them wonder; go ahead and reach out. As in the new book "Who We Are Now" by Michelle Fishburne, it's important today more than ever.

Recommended for you

Contact book reviewer Terri Schlichenmeyer at www.bookwormsez.com or at bookwormsez@gmail.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos