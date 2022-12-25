SoulBroken.jpg

"Soulbroken: A Guidebook for Your Journey Through Ambiguous Grief" by Stephanie Sarazin, Grand Central Publishing / Balance $17.99, 304 pages

Years. It had been going on for years.

Right under your nose, while you were awake, working, taking care of household things, sitting on the same sofa, your partner was cheating on you with a series of others. This is a new kind of pain that you don't know what to do with, as author Stephanie Sarazin suggests, and in her new book "Soulbroken," there is a path toward healing.

Contact book reviewer Terri Schlichenmeyer at www.bookwormsez.com or at bookwormsez@gmail.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos