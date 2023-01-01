Do Let's Have Another Drink.jpg

"Do Let's Have Another Drink! The Dry Wit and Fizzy Life of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother" by Gareth Russell, Atria Books, $27.99, 228 pages

Set 'em up.

Who's pouring? Because those cocktails aren't going to make themselves, you know, and that ice isn't gonna wait to melt. On the rocks, straight up, blended, what's your poison? Garnish with an orange, lemon, lime or onion, it's Happy Hour somewhere in the world and in the new book "Do Let's Have Another Drink!" by Gareth Russell, we'll have a royal time.

Recommended for you

Contact book reviewer Terri Schlichenmeyer at www.bookwormsez.com or at bookwormsez@gmail.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos