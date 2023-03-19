...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 11 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this
evening to 11 AM EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday
evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 11 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this
evening to 11 AM EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday
evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 11 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this
evening to 11 AM EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday
evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
There’s something in the way, bad weather, a roadblock, a geographical shape that blocks your view, something physical. You can’t see it. Or you can’t see because you’re unfamiliar, dubious, uninformed, or you just plain don’t want to see it. But as in the new novel “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box, you really need to watch out.
For the first time since he’d moved to Saddlestring, Wyo., Game Warden Joe Pickett hated the winter weather.
Snow hadn’t bothered him much before, but when he got a call about a wounded elk cow that needed to be put down up on the Double Diamond Ranch, he eyed his easy-chair and wished he were anywhere else. A snowstorm was coming over the Big Horn Mountains, but it was Joe’s responsibility to see to that elk.
He tracked the animal a fair ways before he found her and the source of a whooshing sound that echoed loudly through the valley.
Someone had erected a small shed there, crammed with large fans that screamed like airplanes on tarmac. Hanging from a window was the bottom half of a man who’d been shoved head-first into those fans. But when deputies went to retrieve what was left of the guy, there was no blood, no body. And Joe was told to keep the whole thing under wraps.
Just north of Joe Pickett’s new house, Nate Romanowski plowed his driveway with a modified 1948 Dodge so that fellow falconer and friend, Geronimo Jones, could get to Nate’s compound safely. Jones was on his way with a business proposal, but the first person up the driveway was a stranger with a different kind of offer.
Jason Demo invited Nate to a meeting to talk about how “coastal elites” see folks in the West, and how his group, The Keystoners, weren’t going to “stand down.” Yep, things were going to change in this country, starting in Saddlestring, Wyo. ...
So, have you followed the news much lately? Maybe brushed up on your current events? You’ll need ‘em before you tackle “Storm Watch.”
Take that as a bit of a warning: author C.J. Box ripped newspaper headlines pages one through six to craft this very fine thriller, and you’ll be happier and have a better understanding of this tale if you’re at least a little bit in the know. Like Box’s last couple of novels, this one brushes against the edges of the newest technology and the bad guys get savvier. It should be noted that they’re also more violent, angrier, but more purposeful than you might find in a usual thriller; the outlaws inside “Storm Watch” aren’t madmen, which is a bit unsettling and can remain so for a while, long after the semi-cliff-hanging ending of this book.
Still, fans of western thrillers won’t want to be without this novel on the table next to their easy-chairs. Just brush up on your current events first, is all, know what’s going on in the world, and yeah, “Storm Watch.” You could see it.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.