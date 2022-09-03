Mamas CREDIT courtesy of Penguin Random House.jpg

“The Mamas: What I Learned about Kids, Class, and Race from Moms Not Like Me” by Helena Andrews-Dyer, Crown $27, 240 pages

 Photo courtesy of Penguin Random House

Sometimes, you just don’t feel like you belong.

Everybody knows more than you do, and your inexperience shows. Or you’re the wrong gender, the wrong age, the wrong political affiliation to fit in properly. And then there are the times when you wonder if the color of your skin keeps you from belonging. As in the new book “The Mamas” by Helena Andrews-Dyer, join the club.

Recommended for you

Contact book reviewer Terri Schlichenmeyer at www.bookwormsez.com or at bookwormsez@gmail.com.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos