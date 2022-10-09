Year of the Puppy.jpg

"The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves" by Alexandra Horowitz, Viking $28, 320 pages

You do not need a dog.

You can tick off the reasons: you don't have time or money for a dog. There is no room in your house. You don't have a yard. You already have a dog (or two). You do not need another but – once you've read "The Year of the Puppy" by Alexandra Horowitz – you'll see that there's a chasm of difference between "need" and "want."

