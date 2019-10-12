COVINGTON — On Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a community of faith will come together for Change The World Day 2019.
Change The World Day is a concept that the Rev. Mike Slaughter, a United Methodist Church pastor launched to United Methodists throughout the country about 12 years ago basing it on the works done in his own church and community in Ohio. Slaughter was and still is dedicated to going outside the walls of the church to serving all God’s people, especially the poor and lost. The idea is simple, if every community in the country, the world served its people, they would Change The World.
Over the past nine years, CTW Day in Newton County has grown tremendously serving and educating thousands of people on a single day. It is only through the generosity of churches, civic groups, organizations, individuals and businesses that it has been possible to serve so many in a single day. All of these groups and individuals collect and donate throughout the year for this single day.
Covington First UMC brought the concept of a day of service to the people in the community and offers its property as the host site. However, the church believes that the event belongs to the community and not to one denomiation. There are many facets to Change the World Day. There is a Community Service Fair that provides 100-plus booths educating those in the community on the services that are available for health, education, opportunity, recreation and welfare.
The Gifts of Grace is an area where those in the community in need can come for free food, health items, clothes, get haircuts, receive health services and information on assistance.
Throughout the event there is great music, free food and a fall festival for a day of fun and fellowship. Patrons will also find prayer tents set up offering prayer, Bibles and devotional books.
In the early morning hours before the event begins, starting at 7:30 a.m., a produce drop takes place where hundreds of volunteers bag fresh produce that is distributed during the day of the event to all of the guests of CTW Day. In addition, all food pantries throughout the area are invited to come and load up bags of fresh produce to take back to their respective food pantries. For information please contact Claudia Minge, church facilitator and coordinator of Change The World Day @ communications@covingtonfirst.org or 770-786-7305. The community is invited to attend, be a part and experience Change The World Day. Covington First United Methodist Church is located at 1113 Conyers St., Covington. Parking for guests will be designated by signage off Monticello and Church streets in the block in front of the church, at Baker Field on Conyers Street, at The Arts Association off Washington Street and on-street parking along Conyers Street. Attendees are asked not to park on the downtown Square in order to avoid interefering with shoppers and restaurant-goers.