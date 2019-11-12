CONYERS — The official kick-off to Conyers’ holiday season takes place Friday, Dec. 6 with the Olde Town Christmas Party and the 20th Annual Conyers Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Sponsored by the city of Conyers, the Olde Town Christmas Party takes place in the streets of the historic business district on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. Families are encouraged to enjoy free visits with Santa in the Conyers Depot/Welcome Center at 901 Railroad St. Photo packages will be available for purchase and printed on-site. Visitors can also snuggle up for a hayride or train ride through the streets or roast marshmallows on Railroad Street.
The evening also includes a wide variety of complimentary holiday craft stations and activities sponsored by downtown merchants and local businesses. The Fantastic Falcons of C.J. Hicks Elementary School under the direction of Thomas Russell will perform at 6 p.m. on the Depot stage. Restaurants and shops will be open and ice skaters will take to the ice for the 20th season at the ice rink sponsored by Ice Days at the Olde Town Pavilion, 949 S. Main St.
On Saturday, Dec.r 7, approximately 70 entries in the Conyers Christmas Parade will wind their way through Olde Town Conyers beginning at a new start time of 2 p.m. The parade begins at Rockdale County High School on Pine Log Road and continues to Main Street to conclude at the Rockdale County Courthouse on Milstead Avenue.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas in the South” and entries in the parade include the Conyers Police Department Honor Guard, Salem High School Marching Band, Atlanta Picture Cars, the Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance and Conyers Shrine Club. Dancers, scout troops, recreational sports teams, churches and local businesses will lead the way for the arrival of Santa Claus aboard the 1951 Rockdale County Fire Truck.
“All of the events in Olde Town the weekend of Dec. 6-7 are the perfect way to usher in the holiday season in Conyers and Rockdale County,” said Sandy Daniels, event coordinator for Olde Town Conyers.
Winterfest, sponsored by Ice Days Conyers, will be held on Commercial Street on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. The event includes live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and more. Admission is free.
Ice skating at the Pavilion at Randal S. Mills City Center Park is open through Feb. 23, 2020. Days and hours of operation vary, so visit www.icedays.com.
For more information on these and other holiday events including Rockdale Emergency Relief’s 22nd Annual Christmas Tour of Homes during the Conyers Christmas weekend on Dec. 7-8, contact the Conyers Welcome Center at 770- 602-2606 or visit www.conyersga.com for a calendar of events.